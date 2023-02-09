Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest forecast
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! There will be a big change in the weather as we go through this “Friday Eve.” The day will start with just a bit of sunshine, but that won’t last long. It will quickly cloud up, but stay dry, through the morning hours. Then, a storm system will move in quickly in the early afternoon from the west with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and some freezing rain. That will quickly turn over to just plain rain. But some sleet & freezing rain may persist in some of the higher elevations above 1500 feet before it transitions to rain.

The rain could come down heavy at times through the evening hours. Once we get into the overnight, the bulk of the steady rain will move off to the east. There will be just a few lingering rain showers overnight into early Friday.

Those few rain showers will change over to a few snow showers as we go through the day on Friday, as temperatures drop off through the day.

A few flurries may linger into early Saturday before skies clear out for the rest of the first day of the weekend. It will be a bit colder on Saturday, but then it will warm right back up again by Sunday. There will be a good deal of sunshine on Saturday, but more in the way of clouds on Sunday.

Those temperatures will stay well above normal as we get into the start of next week. The weather will stay fair through Valentines Day on Tuesday. There will be a chance for a few snow/rain showers on Wednesday when a system moves through.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be monitoring the progress of this sloppy storm that is headed our way for later today, and we will keep you updated with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to multiple schools across our region on Wednesday morning for hoax reports...
Vt. authorities call school swatting hoax an act of ‘terrorism’
Bomb threats targeted Walmart stores across the country on Tuesday, including one in Vermont....
Bomb threat triggers evacuation of Vermont mall
Costco Gas Lines
Costco readies for full-time gas pumps
Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Vermont State trooper resigns in missing Rolex case
An angler reeled in the unusual-looking chain pickerel this past weekend at Sabin Pond in...
Catch of the Day: Vt. angler hooks ‘ugly fish’

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
WCAX Max Advantage Forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast