BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! There will be a big change in the weather as we go through this “Friday Eve.” The day will start with just a bit of sunshine, but that won’t last long. It will quickly cloud up, but stay dry, through the morning hours. Then, a storm system will move in quickly in the early afternoon from the west with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and some freezing rain. That will quickly turn over to just plain rain. But some sleet & freezing rain may persist in some of the higher elevations above 1500 feet before it transitions to rain.

The rain could come down heavy at times through the evening hours. Once we get into the overnight, the bulk of the steady rain will move off to the east. There will be just a few lingering rain showers overnight into early Friday.

Those few rain showers will change over to a few snow showers as we go through the day on Friday, as temperatures drop off through the day.

A few flurries may linger into early Saturday before skies clear out for the rest of the first day of the weekend. It will be a bit colder on Saturday, but then it will warm right back up again by Sunday. There will be a good deal of sunshine on Saturday, but more in the way of clouds on Sunday.

Those temperatures will stay well above normal as we get into the start of next week. The weather will stay fair through Valentines Day on Tuesday. There will be a chance for a few snow/rain showers on Wednesday when a system moves through.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be monitoring the progress of this sloppy storm that is headed our way for later today, and we will keep you updated with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

