Clinton Community College staff vote of “no confidence” in board of trustees

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Clinton Community College teachers and staff are shutting down extra work over salary disputes.

Staff said they have been without a salary increase for six years and that attempts to negotiate have been unsuccessful since 2017.

The faculty association just announced a vote of “no confidence” in the college’s board of trustees and say they will quote “work only to the exact terms of their employment contract. All extra work that is done without additional compensation has ceased.”

