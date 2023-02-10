Community organizations host panel highlighting police violence

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The ACLU of Vermont says the Green Mountain State has some of the worst racial disparities when it comes to policing. On Thursday, they, along with the Rutland Area NAACP and Windham County NAACP hosted a panel from the ‘Love, Not Blood Campaign.’

The campaign aims to address police violence, with the hope of dismantling systemic racism. “If I don’t advocate, or his momma don’t advocate, then no one knows who Oscar Grant is and we’re doomed to repeat it,” said Cephus Johnson. Johnson is Grant’s uncle.

Grant was shot by a police officer after being forced face-down on a train platform in Oakland, California in 2009. Cephus and Gran’ts Aunt Beatrice Johnson say tragedies like this happen all too often.

“Sadly, part of the essence of my nephew Oscar Grant being murdered, had to do directly more with racism than anything else,” Cephus said. He tells Channel 3 there’s video of the officer referring to Grant with racial epithets. That’s why they’re advocating for change in the system.

“It is really at a state of emergency, but we’re not moving at a state of emergency to fix it,” Beatrice said.

“Silence, as you know, is conforming to whatever the issue is that’s going on if you’re just saying nothing,” Cephus continued.

The ‘Love, Not Blood Campaign’ was founded in 2014. The Johnsons spoke at a panel in Montpelier Thursday night, along with several others.

“Sadly, the wheels of justice turn really slow,” Cephus said. “Us as a society has been dealing with this problem of structural racism in such a lackadaisical way.”

While the death of Tyre Nichols is fresh on everyone’s mind, this comes after several years of high profile incidents in which black people were killed by police, including Daunte Wright, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor.

“We didn’t plan this with intentions of another death of a black man at the hands of police,” said Rutland Area NAACP President Mia Schultz. “That’s actually quite poignant because it means this is happening so often.”

Even as policing crawls toward change, some damage can’t be undone.

“It’s important that what happened to me and my family does not happen to another family,” Beatrice said.

“Get involved to be apart of the solution rather than the problem,” Cephus said. “No longer can you sit on the fence.”

