EPA awards money to help cleanup Vermont Superfund site

CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - More federal money is coming to help clean up a superfund site in Corinth.

The Pike Hill Copper Mine closed in 1907.

It was designated as a Superfund site in 2004.

Now, it’s one of 22 Superfund sites nationwide sharing $1 billion in federal funds to expedite cleanup work.

The EPA says of much of that $1 billion will be spent on the Corinth site.

