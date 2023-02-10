EPA awards money to help cleanup Vermont Superfund site

More federal money is coming to help clean up a superfund site in Vermont. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - More federal money is coming to help clean up a superfund site in Corinth.

The Pike Hill Copper Mine closed in 1907.

It was designated as a Superfund site in 2004.

Now, it’s one of 22 Superfund sites nationwide sharing $1 billion in federal funds to expedite cleanup work.

The EPA says of much of that $1 billion will be spent on the Corinth site.

