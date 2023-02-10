Filming in Vermont: New report says state could do more to reel in films

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report says to attract more filmmakers to Vermont, we need more resources. It found that while Vermont has some factors going for it, studios are reluctant to come here because of infrastructure gaps and no incentives. Now, some in the film industry with ties to Vermont hope lawmakers will act on the information.

Have you ever found yourself watching a movie, you hear that it’s set in Vermont and then see something that’s definitely not filmed here? Take the beginning of “Captain Phillips,” for example. The movie depicts the story of a real Vermonter from Underhill. But in the movie, his drive to the airport-- everyone here knows-- is not on Interstate 89. And that’s not the Burlington International Airport in the film.

More recently-- and granted, the TV show “Wednesday” was never pretending to be real-- but anyone who’s been to actual Jericho, Vermont, knows it doesn’t have a downtown that looks like the one in the Netflix series. It was filmed in Romania, prompting Vermont actor Luis Guzman who starred in it to say: “I’m looking at the cars and it’s Vermont plates. And I go to the writers, ‘Hold it, this takes place in Vermont and I came all the way out here to do a Vermont story? Come on!’”

So why aren’t scenes like those actually filmed here? A new report to lawmakers last month says it’s because Vermont doesn’t do enough to woo studios in. And I found out there are productions hoping the report sparks change to help them showcase the real Vermont.

“It’s set in Vermont and I would absolutely love it to shoot in Vermont,” said Nick Paley, an Oscar-nominated screenwriter and former Vermonter.

Paley’s latest project is a coming-of-age TV show in development for Hulu that he describes as “Freaks and Geeks” meets “Twilight Zone.” The former Vermonter was recently nominated for an Academy Award for his work on the animated film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.” But he says for his new show to film here, the Green Mountain State needs to offer tax incentives.

“This show is set in Vermont, and if there’s no incentive, we will likely have to shoot in Massachusetts or upstate New York. And I I hate the idea as a creator of having to point at White Plains and call it Burlington. That makes me feel bummed out and it feels like a loss for the state,” Paley said.

A new report commissioned by Vermont lawmakers finds he’s right. It highlights what Vermont does well: natural beauty, a small size that allows for easy coordination with local municipalities and also cheaper labor costs. It points to the TV drama “The Land,” filmed in Manchester in 2017, which saved 67% by shooting in Vermont, where there weren’t the union rates of New York or California.

But it also highlighted challenges: infrastructure gaps, not enough skilled workers to support a production and not enough of a tax base to offer competitive incentives. Vermont used to but those ended in 2012. New Hampshire doesn’t offer any right now either. But Massachusetts offers 25% back. So does New York. Even Maine offers 5%.

The report doesn’t say, though, what Vermont should offer.

“They need to be right size for Vermont,” said Catherine Crawley of the Vermont Arts Council.

Crawley says the decision is up to lawmakers. She says they also need a one-stop-shop for filmmakers to find out what Vermont has to offer.

“Vermont is one of four states that does not have a film office,” she said. “And the states that do have a film office are doing really well with the films.”

That might be a tough sell because Vermont used to have one. It was established in 1995 and for several years was credited with helping to bring some big Hollywood films and stars here. WCAX cameras were there as Harrison Ford strutted the set of “What Lies Beneath.” We also spotted Jim Carrey’s jaunt during “Me, Myself & Irene.” But by 2011, the film office was criticized for being ineffective and restructured, and by 2014 it was disbanded entirely. But Crawley argues having a centralized point of contact would help local productions, too.

“They need all of that, as well. They need those resources,” she said.

And she says Vermont already has a vibrant film industry. You frequently see us featuring some of the productions from local filmmakers who, despite the lack of tax incentives, still choose the Green Mountain State as their backdrop. But those aren’t big-budget films from major studios. And Paley says a lack of representation to a wider audience leaves Vermont’s nuances out of the cultural conversation and causes many young graduates interested in filmmaking to leave.

“I know so many creative people who would love to be involved in film who want to stay in Vermont,” he said.

The report says there needs to be a deeper analysis of the cost-benefit ratio for Vermont if it were to add incentives. In part, because it says data from other states, even ones that keep renewing their film credits, shows it may not provide the desired economic return on investment. Take California, for example. The report says a study there found “the benefits are small relative to the subsidies’ cost.” Georgia, another big filmmaking state, also says the benefits are “overstated.” Pennsylvania noted a return on investment of about 13 cents to the dollar and said it couldn’t compete with neighboring New York. But on the flip side, Massachusetts and Florida say it’s been a net gain for them.

It’s now up to Vermont lawmakers to decide where to go from here.

