Flynn to host free event in honor of Vermont’s Black-lived experience

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Flynn Theater will host a free celebration in honor of Black History Month.

“The Black Experience 2023″ on Feb. 25 celebrates Vermont’s Black community.

Organizer Emiliano Void says they’re bringing in both national and local talent for the event, as well as Black-led community organizations to offer celebratory, entertainment and educational opportunities to the community.

He says the idea for the event is to create an opportunity for elevated representation and cultural exchange.

“We really want folks to understand and to feel like even though there’s not a huge constituency of Black folks, that in the areas where we are, we’re thriving, right? We have a thriving population and community out here doing unbelievable and amazing things,” Void said.

They’re also offering free medical testing and health resources during the afternoon on Feb. 25.

Watch the video to see our Ike Bendavid’s full conversation with Emiliano Void about “The Black Experience 2023.”

Click here for more information.

