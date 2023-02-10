How an Upper Valley library system is working to help save lives

The Kilton Library’s response to the opioid epidemic is front and center-- literally. An opioid rescue kit that contains Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an overdose, hang at the front entrance.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - When you think of public libraries, you think of a place to come together to share information or a resource for the community. In Lebanon, New Hampshire, they are also a stark reminder that drug addiction continues to be a problem.

“You used to be able to come right to the library to get whatever you want,” Zach Averine said about heroin.

Three overdoses at the Kilton Public Library in a year and a half highlighted what Averine and many others already knew about the location.

Averine himself has struggled with addiction. He is currently in a treatment program.

“If people could be more open with their problems then I think a lot less people would end up dying,” he said.

The Kilton Library’s response to the epidemic is front and center-- literally. An opioid rescue kit that contains Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an overdose, hang at the front entrance.

Deputy Library Director Amy Lappin witnessed one of the ODs.

“There was nothing I could do to help and, yeah, it was the worst day I’ve had as a librarian,” she said.

Lappin says the kits give peace of mind to library staff knowing that if another overdose occurs, they will not have to simply wait for help to arrive.

“Obviously, it’s sad that there is need for that but on the other hand, I think there has always been needs in our community,” Lappin said.

The library system is preparing to hang another kit on the wall of the other library in the city.

“The neat part is that libraries can bring people together to help each other,” Lappin said.

Averine says the kits should be even more accessible, including at gas stations and other high-traffic businesses.

“I mean, whether you agree with it or not, I think when it comes down to it, most people are going to try to save a human life,” he said.

The library also has plans to set up annual training for staff members to teach them how to administer the lifesaving drug.

