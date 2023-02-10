Monsanto asks court to dismiss Burlington School District lawsuit over PCB contamination

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monsanto is asking Vermont’s federal court to throw out the Burlington School District’s lawsuit against the company over PCB contamination.

Monsanto’s parent company, Bayer, has filed a motion to dismiss the case.

The school district is suing the chemical giant on grounds that its production of cancer-causing PCBs ultimately led to the closure of Burlington High School.

Last month, the demolition of the school was delayed so Monsanto could collect evidence.

Now, Monsanto argues it’s the school district’s own fault for failing to address the PCB contamination sooner, so the company isn’t to blame.

By 2015, Vermont and national health officials warned schools PCBs were likely present in building materials.

Related Stories:

Lawyers in BHS contamination case agree to delay demolition

Judge hears arguments in PCB case that could delay Burlington’s new high school

Monsanto asks judge to delay demolition of Burlington High School

$698M deal to end Monsanto PCB pollution lawsuit in Oregon

Burlington School District sues Monsanto over PCB contamination

Fighting a chemical giant: cases mounting against PCB manufacturer Monsanto

Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation

Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution

How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont

Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination

Burlington educators sue, claim PCB contamination at high school made them sick

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.