Monsanto asks court to dismiss Burlington School District lawsuit over PCB contamination

Monsanto is asking Vermont's federal court to throw out the Burlington School District's...
Monsanto is asking Vermont's federal court to throw out the Burlington School District's lawsuit against the company over PCB contamination.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monsanto is asking Vermont’s federal court to throw out the Burlington School District’s lawsuit against the company over PCB contamination.

Monsanto’s parent company, Bayer, has filed a motion to dismiss the case.

The school district is suing the chemical giant on grounds that its production of cancer-causing PCBs ultimately led to the closure of Burlington High School.

Last month, the demolition of the school was delayed so Monsanto could collect evidence.

Now, Monsanto argues it’s the school district’s own fault for failing to address the PCB contamination sooner, so the company isn’t to blame.

By 2015, Vermont and national health officials warned schools PCBs were likely present in building materials.

