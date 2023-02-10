New Hampshire sees decreased rate of lead testing

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Lead exposure can cause life-long damage in children and New Hampshire health experts said they’re concerned that not enough kids are being tested.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said between 2019 and 2021, there was a 25% decrease in the rate of children who were lead-tested at the required ages of one and two. This is likely because of the pandemic.

The health department’s chief medical officer said that childhood lead exposure is a significant issue in the state because of the large number of older homes with lead-based paint.

Parents are encouraged to get kids under age six who haven’t had two lead level tests in their lifetime to schedule an appointment.

