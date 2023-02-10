New Hampshire sees decreased rate of lead testing

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Lead exposure can cause life-long damage in children and New Hampshire health experts said they’re concerned that not enough kids are being tested.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said between 2019 and 2021, there was a 25% decrease in the rate of children who were lead-tested at the required ages of one and two. This is likely because of the pandemic.

The health department’s chief medical officer said that childhood lead exposure is a significant issue in the state because of the large number of older homes with lead-based paint.

Parents are encouraged to get kids under age six who haven’t had two lead level tests in their lifetime to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Rental assistance voucher program aims to help families
Daniel Banyai/File
Judge orders Slate Ridge owner to remove buildings or go to prison
Costco in Colchester now says it will not expand the hours it sells gasoline. - File photo
Costco flip-flop: Vt. store now says gas sales to remain limited
An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reports of gunshots near Elliot and School...
Police: Shots fired in Brattleboro
Police were called to multiple schools across our region on Wednesday morning for hoax reports...
Vt. authorities call school swatting hoax an act of ‘terrorism’

Latest News

File Photo
N.Y. Governor welcomes Vermont to hydrogen hub plan
It’s been a decade in the making for Burlington’s Oakeldge park, and phase two of the...
Construction to finish universal playground at Oakledge park underway
It’s been a decade in the making for Burlington’s Oakeldge park, and phase two of the...
Universal playground enters phase two at Oakledge park
ACLU & NAACP Chapters host panel on racism in policing
Community organizations host panel highlighting police violence