N.Y. Governor welcomes Vermont to hydrogen hub plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) -New York’s governor applauded Vermont for joining an effort on clean hydrogen hubs.

Hydrogen can be used to generate electricity, power cars, and heat buildings.

According to the U.S. department of energy, clean hydrogen hubs create interconnected systems that focus on hydrogen as a clean energy carrier.

Governor Kathy Hochul said Vermont, New York, and five other states signed an agreement to develop a proposal to become one of up to ten regional hubs.

The goal is to reduce collective emissions and achieve climate goals.

For more information on hydrogen hubs and how they work, visit the Department of Energy website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.