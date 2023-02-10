Pets with Potential: Jessica Rabbit

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a young bunny who loves attention? Meet Jessica Rabbit!

The 6-month-old spayed female is ready to find her next home.

The Humane Society of Chittenden County says she’s been very social with them at the shelter and she loves attention and getting lots of pets and scratches.

She’s learning to use a litter box and could be a good candidate for a house bun.

If you want to meet Jessica Rabbit or any of the other amazing animals waiting at the humane society for their forever homes, check out the website.

