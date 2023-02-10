Rep. Kuster reintroduces SHRED Act to support N.H. ski resorts

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The SHRED Act is getting another go as some lawmakers try to help national forests with ski areas keep money and make improvements.

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster first introduced the act in 2022 and recently reintroduced it.

The goal of the act is to establish a Ski Area Fee Retention Account to keep some of the fees that ski areas pay to the U.S. Forest Service.

Kuster said by investing fees paid by ski mountains into local forests, strengthens the economy and creates more year-round jobs.

She also said the money can be used to increase Forest Service training, trail maintenance, and visitor service.

