Sen. Hassan proposes changes to non-compete clauses for low-wage workers
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Lawmakers are trying to keep low-wage workers from not being able to quit for a better opportunity.
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is reintroducing a bill first sponsored by Senator Marco Rubio years ago.
The goal is to protect entry-level, low-wage workers from non-compete agreements.
Hassan said workers deserve the opportunity to negotiate higher wages and search for better jobs.
