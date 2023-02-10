Sen. Hassan proposes changes to non-compete clauses for low-wage workers

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Lawmakers are trying to keep low-wage workers from not being able to quit for a better opportunity.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is reintroducing a bill first sponsored by Senator Marco Rubio years ago.

The goal is to protect entry-level, low-wage workers from non-compete agreements.

Hassan said workers deserve the opportunity to negotiate higher wages and search for better jobs.

