Snowplow Spotlight: Arctic Blaze and Snowdozer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight features an orange truck with a bold name but it can relax a bit.

This is Arctic Blaze, driven by Steve Cummings. The truck was named by students at Porters Point School in Colchester.

Cummings has been driving with VTrans for ten years and said it’s an appropriate name for an interstate truck.

This week’s other SnowPlow spotlight shows off Snowdozer!

Snowdozer takes care of Route 140 from Wallingford to Mount Holly and Route 7 from Wallingford to Danby.

It got its name from the students at Lothrop School in Pittsford and is driven by Dan Blake.

Blake said there’s a special story with his truck and he wrote a whole poem for the kids about it!

It’s like Rudolph the red nose reindeer, who struggles to make friends until he saves the day.

Blake writes:

This is a story of a sad orange plow truck made of iron and tin.

No matter how much he tried he couldn’t fit in.

He grew up in Pittsford, and went to Lothrop School,

He became very smart and was nobody’s fool.

He tried very hard to make just one friend.

No one would even talk to him. He was at his wits’ end.

All the other plow trucks picked on him as he grew,

calling him “tangerine, crayola crayon, orange juice,” to name a few.

Then one very dark and cold winter’s night

There was a weather forecast that would turn everything white.

The snow began to fall well into the night.

All the roads were blocked, snowed in tight.

The other plow trucks tried to make a path

But nothing could stop this wintry wrath.

The road commissioner was in a tizzy.

Trying to figure out what to do made him very dizzy.

Just then he remembered the truck with the big orange plow.

He needed him here not later but now.

He called out, “SNOWDOZER, with your plow so bright,

Will you clean our roads tonight?”

He pushed through town all the way to the line,

Then turning back to make all the roads shine.

All the other trucks thought now he was cool

Clearing the roads before the next day of school.

Snowdozer tipped his plow and had this to say:

“As long as I’m in town, there will be no snow day.”

