Construction to finish universal playground at Oakledge park underway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a decade in the making for Burlington’s Oakeldge park, and phase two of the universally accessible playground should be open by the summer.

Oakledge park already has the first phase of the playground, including the wheelchair-accessible swings we told you about opening in 2019.

And phase two is underway with much of the concrete and topsoil complete and will be open in late spring or early summer. The old wooden playground that used to be in this area, has been removed.

While snow is covering most of the work over the winter, Jon Adams Kollitz with Burlington parks, recreation, and waterfront said there will be a 9-foot high earth structure that will have accessibility for people in a mobility device to wheel themselves up by a ramp. They’re also adding a hill to overlook the water for sledding or sitting as well as benches, and picnic tables.

“The big part of the design is an earth structure or earth form that goes up nine feet which is the height of a typical play structure but instead of going straight up a ladder or stairs, a child or parent in a mobility device can wheel themselves up a gradual ramp to attain that height but still have the same sense of achievement,” said Adams-Kollitz.

Phase two is eight times bigger than phase one and the city said it’s the most elaborate, most artistic playground they’ve ever built.

This park is a partnership between the city of Burlington and a nonprofit organization called Oakledge For All which sparked this idea in 2012.

“Everything is built and designed from the ground up to be universally accessible without saying, you know, here’s your part of the playground. And here’s the rest of the population. So really, very proud that we’ve designed something that’s very unique, and it’s a piece of art,” said Adams-Kollitz.

The entire project is almost $1M, paid for by different grants, fundraisers, and city money from a parks improvement vote called “Penny for Parks” which was approved years ago.

