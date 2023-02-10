Vermont lawmakers eye statewide zoning laws to encourage multifamily dwellings

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are digging into a sweeping housing bill designed to discourage the building of single-family homes in downtowns. It’s part of an effort to balance environmental conservation, local control and the acute crush for housing.

Housing experts say one-quarter of Vermont’s housing stock was built before 1940. And 70% of Vermont households are made up of two people or fewer.

As lawmakers look to create statewide housing and zoning regulations, there are emerging disagreements about what housing should look like and where it should go.

Decades ago, municipal water and sewer infrastructure was built in South Burlington with an eye toward future growth, but the city changed its mind. South Burlington instead designated a tract off Dorset Street as a natural protection area, prohibiting development here. Now, sweeping housing reforms in Montpelier could force South Burlington to allow the land to be developed.

Rosanne Greco of the South Burlington Land Trust is concerned about the impact on natural resources.

“First, don’t destroy the elements of our survival in your well-intentioned quest to help us get more affordable housing. First, do no harm,” Greco said. “The trees, the grasses-- they take carbon and they store it.”

Balancing climate change mitigation and housing needs is just one piece of a complex puzzle to solve our housing crisis.

Statewide zoning reforms under consideration at the Vermont Statehouse would compel towns to create statewide consistent zoning, parking and other regulations whether the community is rural or urban.

Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale says a big part of the housing reforms eliminate zoning single-family dwellings, opening up more opportunities for duplexes and multifamily housing and giving more Vermonters more pathways to homeownership.

“Public investment in infrastructure that can become like gold,” said Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden County. “This isn’t about local control versus state control.”

The Vermont League of Cities and Towns, though, is concerned and says its members have a complex array of needs for housing and barriers and one size won’t fit all. Executive director Ted Brady says local towns need flexibility for zoning and permitting to create housing that’s right for their communities.

“We’re talking local zoning, state land use regulations and money. If we can marry all of these things together, I think we can encourage more housing development. If you take one and not the other we will be in trouble,” Brady said.

Lawmakers say it can be a thorny conversation.

“What it means to leave space open, recreational, wild, open as a public good versus having a huge parcel of land that is owned by a handful of wealthy people,” Ram Hinsdale said.

But she says those considerations need to be balanced with the most vulnerable Vermonters in mind.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5 p.m., there’s a housing hearing at the Statehouse where people can voice their needs for what types of housing they would like to see and what its future should look like.

