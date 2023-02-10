Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday.

Vermont State Police say rescue crews found Wayne Alexander, 62, of Grand Isle, in the water Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit.

He was rushed to the hospital in Burlington where police say he died.

An autopsy is planned to determine the cause and manner of death but investigators say Alexander’s death appears to be an accident and is not considered suspicious at this time.

A family member called the police at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday after finding Alexander’s truck parked at the Grand Isle State Park when he failed to return home after a day of ice fishing.

