Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain

Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday.
Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday.(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday.

Vermont State Police say rescue crews found Wayne Alexander, 62, of Grand Isle, in the water Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit.

He was rushed to the hospital in Burlington where police say he died.

An autopsy is planned to determine the cause and manner of death but investigators say Alexander’s death appears to be an accident and is not considered suspicious at this time.

A family member called the police at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday after finding Alexander’s truck parked at the Grand Isle State Park when he failed to return home after a day of ice fishing.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Rental assistance voucher program aims to help families
Daniel Banyai/File
Judge orders Slate Ridge owner to remove buildings or go to prison
Costco in Colchester now says it will not expand the hours it sells gasoline. - File photo
Costco flip-flop: Vt. store now says gas sales to remain limited
An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reports of gunshots near Elliot and School...
Police: Shots fired in Brattleboro
File photo
Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence

Latest News

Vermont parents will now be able to select a nonbinary gender marker for their newborns. - File...
Vermont parents can now use gender X marker on child’s birth certificate
Maura Murray
Family hopes highway billboards finally lead to answers in NH cold case
This week’s snowplow spotlight features an orange truck with a bold name but it can relax a bit.
Snowplow Spotlight: Arctic Blaze and Snowdozer
This week’s snowplow spotlight features an orange truck with a bold name but it can relax a bit.
Snowplow Spotlight: Arctic Blaze and Snowdozer