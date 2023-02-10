VSP pull man out of Lake Champlain in ice rescue

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police pull an ice fisherman out of the water, after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain in Grand Isle.

The fisherman, a 62-year-old man from Grand Isle, was located wearing a flotation suit after an hour-long search. He was sent to this hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police say the man left his home to go ice fishing before noon Thursday. When he failed to return, a relative went to look for him. The relative located his truck parked in the fishing access at Grand Isle State Park at about 8:30 p.m. and called emergency crews.

His name is being withheld pending notification to family.

