VSP pull man out of Lake Champlain in ice rescue

(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police pull an ice fisherman out of the water, after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain in Grand Isle.

The fisherman, a 62-year-old man from Grand Isle, was located wearing a flotation suit after an hour-long search. He was sent to this hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police say the man left his home to go ice fishing before noon Thursday. When he failed to return, a relative went to look for him. The relative located his truck parked in the fishing access at Grand Isle State Park at about 8:30 p.m. and called emergency crews.

His name is being withheld pending notification to family.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to multiple schools across our region on Wednesday morning for hoax reports...
Vt. authorities call school swatting hoax an act of ‘terrorism’
File photo
Rental assistance voucher program aims to help families
Bomb threats targeted Walmart stores across the country on Tuesday, including one in Vermont....
Bomb threat triggers evacuation of Vermont mall
Costco in Colchester now says it will not expand the hours it sells gasoline. - File photo
Costco flip-flop: Vt. store now says gas sales to remain limited
Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Vermont State trooper resigns in missing Rolex case

Latest News

NAACP panel campaign
Community organizations host panel highlighting police violence
gender x
Vermont parents can now use gender X marker on child’s birth certificate
Hector LaSalle-File photo
Lawsuit seeks floor vote on Hochul’s rejected top judge pick
Super Senior: Jean Richardson