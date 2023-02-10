Welch updates Vermont lawmakers on Farm Bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation stopped in Montpelier on Friday to update lawmakers about happenings on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Peter Welch, returning to his old stomping grounds at the Statehouse, met with several key committees to let them know about funding coming down the pike.

Welch also updated them on his appointment to the Senate Agriculture Committee. Every five years, the federal government renews the Farm Bill, a sweeping bill that sets policies around agriculture.

Welch says he wants to advocate for food nutrition programs, climate change initiatives and support for the dairy industry.

“What we have is a margin protection program that isn’t doing the job for the small dairy farmers, particularly organic. We have a chance to adjust that in the Farm Bill, so that will be a major area of attention,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

Welch also says he will be making the case to his colleagues to support small farms.

