Welch updates Vermont lawmakers on Farm Bill

Sen. Peter Welch
Sen. Peter Welch(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation stopped in Montpelier on Friday to update lawmakers about happenings on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Peter Welch, returning to his old stomping grounds at the Statehouse, met with several key committees to let them know about funding coming down the pike.

Welch also updated them on his appointment to the Senate Agriculture Committee. Every five years, the federal government renews the Farm Bill, a sweeping bill that sets policies around agriculture.

Welch says he wants to advocate for food nutrition programs, climate change initiatives and support for the dairy industry.

“What we have is a margin protection program that isn’t doing the job for the small dairy farmers, particularly organic. We have a chance to adjust that in the Farm Bill, so that will be a major area of attention,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

Welch also says he will be making the case to his colleagues to support small farms.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Rental assistance voucher program aims to help families
Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday.
Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
Daniel Banyai/File
Judge orders Slate Ridge owner to remove buildings or go to prison
File photo
Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence
Costco in Colchester now says it will not expand the hours it sells gasoline. - File photo
Costco flip-flop: Vt. store now says gas sales to remain limited

Latest News

MM
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers
MM
Filming in Vermont: New report says state could do more to reel in films
Monsanto is asking Vermont's federal court to throw out the Burlington School District's...
Monsanto asks court to dismiss Burlington School District lawsuit over PCB contamination
Castleton University students protest a plan for their library to go digital.
Castleton University students protest plans for library to go digital