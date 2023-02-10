BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A frontal system will bring a quick shot of snow showers on Friday night and usher in some colder, more seasonable temperatures for the first half of the weekend. Accumulation will be generally light on Friday night, with a dusting to an inch over most of northern Vermont, but northern mountains could pick up one to three inches before Saturday morning. After a warm day on Friday, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s.

Saturday will start with some clouds and lingering mountain snow showers, but skies will become mostly sunny during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be closer to normal with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Skies remain clear on Saturday night with partly sunny skies set for Sunday. Highs will be warming back up again for early next week with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Quiet weather continues through the middle of next week. Skies will be partly sunny on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Our next chance of rain showers will arrive on Wednesday and Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy as temperatures warm up into the mid to upper 40s. Mild temperatures continue into Friday before a strong cold front comes through heading into the weekend, bringing temperatures back down into the 20s by Saturday.

