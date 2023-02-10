BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! Today will still be a bit unsettled in the wake of that sloppy, wintry mix that came through on Thursday. A few rain showers in the morning will transition to a few snow showers in the afternoon as temperatures slowly drop throughout the day.

It will be breezy today, especially along the eastern-facing slopes of the Adirondacks and also the southern Green Mountains. WSW winds could gust as high as 50 mph along those east-facing slopes.

A trough of low pressure will swing through during the evening & overnight hours with some snow, which could accumulate in some of the higher elevations, mainly in our northern counties. 1-3″ could pile up, with the higher amounts near the summits.

The weeekend is looking good for a change! Saturday willl start with clouds & a few flurries, but then there will be increasing sunshine as we get into the afternoon. Sunday will also feature lots of sunshine. It will be a little colder on Saturday, but temperatures will rebound again on Sunday and then stay well above normal through most of next week.

The start of next week will be fairly quiet with partly sunny skies on Monday & Tuesday (Valentines Day!), although there could be just a few flurries late on Monday, again mainly north.

A stronger system will be approaching us late next week with some rain & windy, but mild, conditions.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the sunshine! -Gary

