Employee uses Heimlich to save elementary school student from choking

An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a...
An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a cafeteria this week.(Springboro Schools)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) - School officials in Ohio say a school employee saved a student from choking this week.

According to Springboro Schools, Siara Akers, a building aide at Five Points Elementary, noticed a student choking in the cafeteria during lunch.

Officials said Akers rushed over and immediately administered the Heimlich maneuver and successfully dislodged the food item.

Springboro Schools said the student’s family thanked Akers for her amazing effort and delivered a bouquet of flowers to her.

Officials also thanked Akers who said she was the first person to react in the situation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday.
Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
The commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety says state police officials are...
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers
File photo
Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence
File photo
Rental assistance voucher program aims to help families
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

Latest News

Ice rescue on Keeler Bay. Photo by Rob Swanson/The Islander
Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency over a leak at a California gas...
Gas pipeline to Vegas to resume operating after shutdown
A woman says her lost dog has been found after missing for seven years.
Woman's lost dog dog found 7 years later
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an...
Trudeau: Warplane shot down object over northern Canada
The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 28,000