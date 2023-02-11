Ice rescue on Keeler Bay: One transported, one missing

Ice rescue on Keeler Bay
Ice rescue on Keeler Bay(Rob Swanson, The Islander)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Two ice fishermen reportedly went through the ice on Keeler Bay early Saturday morning.

According to The Islander, first responders were called after reports of two ice fishermen and an ATV going through the ice in Keeler Bay.

The newspaper says one man was brought in off the ice on a sled by a rescue team before being transported to the hospital.

Members of South Hero Rescue, North Hero Volunteer Fire Department, Grand Isle Volunteer Fire Department, Colchester Technical Rescue, and the Vermont State Police continue their search for another man in the water.

Authorities are reminding people to stay off the ice, as this is the second major ice accident this week.

This is a developing story. We will add updates as we learn more.

