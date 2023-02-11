New York lets COVID-19 health care mask requirements lapse

New York state health officials say they will allow COVID-19-related masking requirements for...
New York state health officials say they will allow COVID-19-related masking requirements for hospitals and other health care facilities to lapse on Sunday. - File photo(Capitol News Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials said they will allow COVID-19-related masking requirements for staff, patients and visitors in hospitals and other health care facilities to lapse on Sunday.

Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said that while the pandemic is not over, “we are moving to a transition.”

“As we do, and with safe and effective vaccines, treatments, and more, we are able to lift the state’s masking requirement in health care settings,” McDonald said in a statement.

The decision announced Thursday comes as governments continue to relax rules enacted during the most intense days of the pandemic.

Earlier this week New York City announced it would no longer require COVID-19 vaccinations for police, firefighters, teachers and other municipal employees.

The statewide number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has been steadily dropping this year and as of Thursday stood at 2,176.

Health officials advised hospitals, nursing homes, treatment centers and other facilities to enact their own masking rules in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

