Rutland mayoral candidates campaign ahead of Town Meeting Day

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A shift in power might be coming to one of Vermont’s biggest cities on town meeting day. A familiar face running against Rutland’s mayor David Allaire, as he seeks his fourth term.

Following serious cancer treatment, there were doubts Rutland Mayor David Allaire would seek reelection.

“You know, I’ve been given a second chance at life,” he said. “There’s a reason why I have and I want to continue to work for the people of the city of Rutland.” Allaire says he has unfinished business he wants to take care of before leaving office, like projects on Center Street and at the Paramount Theater. “And there’s some talk of a possible hotel being built across the street in a vacant lot that’s been vacant for 50 years and with those together, I really think it’ll rejuvenate our downtown,” Allaire added.

His opponent? President of the Board of Alderman, Mike Doenges. He’s been on the board since 2021. Doenges grew up in Rutland, before leaving Vermont, then returning to the city in 2016. “My top priority is to put together a plan, actually a city master plan, that targets population growth,” Doenges told Channel 3. He says he wants the mayor’s office to be more proactive and creative when it comes to things like development and public safety. “At least for the time I’ve been on the board and the four to five years I was watching before, it’s been upside down,” Doenges said. “The board has been innovating and pushing forward and the mayor office is either there, or city hall is either there saying cool that works or we don’t want to do that and it needs to turn back on its head.”

Public safety is a hot topic in Rutland right now. Last month there was a fatal stabbing and and officials say the drug epidemic continues to be a growing problem. Allaire says public safety will be his top priority next term, saying he’s been in touch with legislators to help with a plan. “Larger communities and smaller communities are all dealing with the same thing,” Allaire said. “So we’ve got to do it collectively. We’ve got to do it from the ground up in the City of Rutland and we’ve got to continue to address those.”

Allaire and Doenges both say bail reform and court backlog have allowed for an undesirable increase in petty crime, agreeing there are larger systems that need to be fixed. Though, Doenges says he’s tired of waiting for the legislature to step in and help. “We have to make our own plan. We have to put together a strategy and bring together all these amazing organizations we have in town, whether its restorative justice or the homeless prevention center, or whatever it is. We need to bring them altogether,” Doenges said.

While Allaire and Doenges both expressed respect for each other and expressed a lot of similar views, they have very different philosophies on what makes them best for the job.

“I’m a quick learner. I get up to speed real fast. So what I can bring to Rutland is really the ability to take action and put those mission and vision pieces in place,” Doenges said.

“It’s been a couple of years,” Allaire said of the time he’s known Doenges. “That’s the length of time he’s served in city government, and you know, I’ve been around for a while and have a lot of connections with a lot of people.” Rutland voters will be making their decision on who will serve next term as mayor on Town Meeting Day on March 7th.

