Stuck in Vermont: Ice fishing adventure after dark

By Eva Sollberger
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Stuck in Vermont,” Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger has an ice fishing adventure after dark.

She headed out to Plymouth to meet up with fishermen Zachary and Fisher McNaughton, and Vt. Fish and Wildlife Biologist Shawn Good.

They gave her a lesson on how to reel in rainbow smelt. Watch the video to see.

Click here for “Stuck in Vermont.”

