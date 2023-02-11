UNH stuns UVM women’s hockey in a shootout

Defeat narrows margin in race for #2 seed in Hockey East Tournament
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s hockey team got a very late goal from Theresa Schafzahl to force overtime, but in the end couldn’t edge UNH in a shootout. The 4-3 loss dropped the Cats’ lead over Providence to just two points in the race for the #2 seed in the upcoming Hockey East Tournament, though Vermont still has a game in hand. Vermont returns to the ice for Senior Day Saturday afternoon against Maine.

