What To Do: Saturday, February 11

Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
Let's take a look at what to do in our region.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday.

VINS in Queechee is hosting an exciting event today. Catch their unique version of The Dating Game at 11:00 a.m. You’ll learn about the courtship rituals of bachelor birds featuring resident VINS raptors. It’s free with museum admission and a fun way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Or you can explore the lantern-lit Kingdom Trails this evening. From 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. starting at the Hub Trailside in Lyndonville, enjoy an evening of self-guided skiing or snowshoeing, culminating with a fire and hot cocoa in the woods. You can find more information here.

Head to Middlebury for a Family Snowshoe Scavenger Hunt. At Chipman Hill from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. drop by for an adventure on snowshoes, and complete the scavenger hunt at your own pace. It’s $8 for adults and free for kids 13 and under. Organizers say you can bring your own snowshoes or borrow them from Middlebury Area Land Trust.

This evening at Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe, you can catch live performances from some of Vermont’s brightest artists. It’s described as a soulful evening to celebrate our community’s BIPOC artists, featuring live performances, art, and conversation. You can attend in person at 7:00 p.m. or via livestream. More information is available here.

Or head to the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington for this month’s installment of their Black is Beautiful film series. Today at 3:00 p.m. they’re screening “My Brother’s Wedding,” a film praised for its moving portrayal of contemporary working class African-American life. The screening is free and open to all.

Or head to Meredith, N.H. for a Benefit Concert for Ukraine. The First Congregational Church will host the event from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. tonight featuring performances from local artists. No tickets are necessary but any donation will go entirely to Ukraine relief efforts. You can find more info here.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday.
Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
The commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety says state police officials are...
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers
File photo
Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence
File photo
Rental assistance voucher program aims to help families
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

Latest News

Rutland City Hall
Rutland mayoral candidates campaign ahead of Town Meeting Day
Rutland
Rutland mayoral candidates campaign ahead of Town Meeting Day
Clinton Community College-File photo
Clinton Community College faculty union votes no confidence in trustees
The Kilton Library’s response to the opioid epidemic is front and center-- literally. An opioid...
How an Upper Valley library system is working to help save lives