What To Do: Saturday, February 11

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday.

VINS in Queechee is hosting an exciting event today. Catch their unique version of The Dating Game at 11:00 a.m. You’ll learn about the courtship rituals of bachelor birds featuring resident VINS raptors. It’s free with museum admission and a fun way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Or you can explore the lantern-lit Kingdom Trails this evening. From 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. starting at the Hub Trailside in Lyndonville, enjoy an evening of self-guided skiing or snowshoeing, culminating with a fire and hot cocoa in the woods. You can find more information here.

Head to Middlebury for a Family Snowshoe Scavenger Hunt. At Chipman Hill from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. drop by for an adventure on snowshoes, and complete the scavenger hunt at your own pace. It’s $8 for adults and free for kids 13 and under. Organizers say you can bring your own snowshoes or borrow them from Middlebury Area Land Trust.

This evening at Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe, you can catch live performances from some of Vermont’s brightest artists. It’s described as a soulful evening to celebrate our community’s BIPOC artists, featuring live performances, art, and conversation. You can attend in person at 7:00 p.m. or via livestream. More information is available here.

Or head to the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington for this month’s installment of their Black is Beautiful film series. Today at 3:00 p.m. they’re screening “My Brother’s Wedding,” a film praised for its moving portrayal of contemporary working class African-American life. The screening is free and open to all.

Or head to Meredith, N.H. for a Benefit Concert for Ukraine. The First Congregational Church will host the event from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. tonight featuring performances from local artists. No tickets are necessary but any donation will go entirely to Ukraine relief efforts. You can find more info here.

