BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A trough will pass through this morning, with any snow showers ending. High pressure will settle in today, with mostly sunny skies. It will be colder, but seasonable, with highs in the low 30s. Sunday will be a bit warmer, with partly sunny skies and highs close to 40 degrees. Not a bad weekend at all!

The week will feature temperatures on the mild side, especially Thursday. Monday will be similar to Sunday, with highs around 40 degrees, and lows near 30. Some snow showers are likely early on Valentine’s Day, otherwise it will be partly sunny. A warm front will come through Wednesday, with a few showers and/or snow showers.

Thursday will feel like spring, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A strong cold front will then come through Friday. Showers are likely along that, though it may end as a brief period of snow showers during the evening. Nonetheless, we will be losing a good amount of snow during the week.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.