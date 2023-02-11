Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A trough will bring snow showers into early Saturday morning, with generally a trace to an inch possible, mainly in northern sections. Portions of the Adirondacks and Northern Green Mountains may see locally 1 to 3 inches accumulation. Otherwise, high pressure will settle in on Saturday, with mostly sunny skies. It will be colder, but seasonable, with highs in the low 30s. Sunday will be a bit warmer, with partly sunny skies and highs close to 40 degrees. Not a bad weekend at all!

The week will feature temperatures on the mild side, especially Thursday. Monday will be similar to Sunday, with highs around 40 degrees, and lows near 30. Some snow showers are likely early on Valentine’s Day, otherwise it will be partly sunny. A warm front will come through Wednesday, with a few showers and/or snow showers.

Thursday will feel like spring, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A strong cold front will then come through Friday. Showers are likely along that, though it may end as a brief period of snow showers during the evening. Nonetheless, we will be losing a good amount of snow during the week.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday.
Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
File photo
Rental assistance voucher program aims to help families
Daniel Banyai/File
Judge orders Slate Ridge owner to remove buildings or go to prison
File photo
Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence
Costco in Colchester now says it will not expand the hours it sells gasoline. - File photo
Costco flip-flop: Vt. store now says gas sales to remain limited

Latest News

Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast