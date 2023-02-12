Blood drive honors 12-year-old Addi Carroll

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The American Red Cross says nationwide twenty nine thousand units of blood are needed every day. Saturday an annual blood drive dedicated to a special little girl will contribute to that.

We’ve introduced you to Addi Carroll before.

Addi, a 12 year old from Essex passed away last June from an unnamed and never before documented disease that affected her whole body.

Every year, in collaboration with Essex Fire Department and the American Red Cross and her family puts together a blood drive that is estimated to help three hundred people. Organizers say they had over 100 slots to fill and over 90 people registered for the event.

They even had a few walk-ins. This is the first year Addi could not be here for the blood drive. Her mom says even though Addi is not here, seeing everyone come out and support the cause makes things a little easier.

“Seeing everybody here today makes my heart feel a little bit better. Seeing that we are able to come together in her name. Giving blood and saving lives matters. Seeing people who love Addi always helps,” said Addi’s mom Tammy Carroll.

Carroll and her family say they will continue doing the blood drive for years to come.

