Climate activists demand clean energy solutions at Statehouse

By Lily Miner
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Vermonters gathered at the statehouse to voice their concerns about climate change.

The rally was hosted by 350-vermont and was joined by thirty other groups with similar worries and demands.

Renewable energy and equitable distribution of that energy to all Vermonters was the top priority of the day. Those in attendance at the rally expressed their objections to current energy consumption methods and promoted some currently being reviewed as potential replacements.

“Forests worldwide --we’re learning from new research -- can store 50% of the world’s carbon emissions that cause climate change. But not if we cut them down,” said Howard Jennings with Save Public Forests.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday.
Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
KEELER BAY, SOUTH HERO
Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay
The commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety says state police officials are...
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers
File photo
Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence
Health care workers say they are being assaulted by the people they care for at an alarming...
Attack in the ER: Vt. lawmakers look to protect health care workers

Latest News

Essay Contest winners
Sanders meets with student essay contest winners
Cambridge
Firefighters from four towns battle Cambridge house fire
File Image
UVM Trustees approve formation of new school and institution
Essex Junction Blood Drive
Blood drive honors 12-year-old Addi Carroll