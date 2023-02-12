Climate activists demand clean energy solutions at Statehouse

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Vermonters gathered at the statehouse to voice their concerns about climate change.

The rally was hosted by 350-vermont and was joined by thirty other groups with similar worries and demands.

Renewable energy and equitable distribution of that energy to all Vermonters was the top priority of the day. Those in attendance at the rally expressed their objections to current energy consumption methods and promoted some currently being reviewed as potential replacements.

“Forests worldwide --we’re learning from new research -- can store 50% of the world’s carbon emissions that cause climate change. But not if we cut them down,” said Howard Jennings with Save Public Forests.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.