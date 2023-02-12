Firefighters from four towns battle Cambridge house fire

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) -

Firefighters from four towns battled a house fire in Cambridge Saturday.

The call came in at around 7 in the morning to a house on Mansfield Avenue. Cambridge fire chief says when they arrived, the front of the home was completely engulfed in flames.

Crews from Fairfax, Underhill and Essex Junction were on the scene as well to provide aid. The fire was contained before it spread to the neighboring homes.

Officials say the building was under construction at the time and no one was on the property.

They are still looking into what may have started the blaze.

