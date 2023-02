BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Last week’s bitter cold snap made us all feel like winter would last forever, but now that it’s milder, it’s nice to remember that spring is just a few short months away. It’s a perfect time to start planning this years garden!

Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer show us some unusual plants you might want to consider.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.