Hoopcats roll Lowell

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team stretched its win streak to seven games, downing UMass-Lowell 93-81 Saturday night at Patrick Gym. The Hoopcats made 14 threes in the game, led by Finn Sullivan’s five triples and 25 overall points to avenge one of their two conference losses. UVM will get the chance to avenge the other as they host UNH on Wednesday.

