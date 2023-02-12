Hoopcats roll Lowell

UVM hits 14 threes in 93-81 win
UVM hits 14 threes in 93-81 win
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:31 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team stretched its win streak to seven games, downing UMass-Lowell 93-81 Saturday night at Patrick Gym. The Hoopcats made 14 threes in the game, led by Finn Sullivan’s five triples and 25 overall points to avenge one of their two conference losses. UVM will get the chance to avenge the other as they host UNH on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEELER BAY, SOUTH HERO
Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay
Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday.
Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
Health care workers say they are being assaulted by the people they care for at an alarming...
Attack in the ER: Vt. lawmakers look to protect health care workers
The commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety says state police officials are...
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers
A new research collaboration between Vermont Fish and Wildlife and the University of Vermont is...
New research raises concerns about Vermont moose population

Latest News

Cats blank Maine 3-0
#11 UVM women’s hockey earns win on Senior Day
UVM beats Terriers 14-12
Lax Cats down #14 BU
Defeat narrows margin in race for #2 seed in Hockey East Tournament
UNH stuns UVM women’s hockey in a shootout
College athletes benefit from own marketability
The pros and cons of NIL: Part Two