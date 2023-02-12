Lax Cats down #14 BU

UVM beats Terriers 14-12
UVM beats Terriers 14-12
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:08 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s lacrosse team got five goals from Jonas Hunter, eight points from Brock Haley, and 15 saves from Matt Shaffer in a 14-12 win over #14 Boston University Saturday afternoon at Virtue Field. It’s the Cats’ first nonconference win over a ranked team in the Chris Feifs era and gets Vermont to 1-1 on the season. UVM visits Utah next Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEELER BAY, SOUTH HERO
Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay
Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday.
Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
Health care workers say they are being assaulted by the people they care for at an alarming...
Attack in the ER: Vt. lawmakers look to protect health care workers
The commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety says state police officials are...
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers
A new research collaboration between Vermont Fish and Wildlife and the University of Vermont is...
New research raises concerns about Vermont moose population

Latest News

UVM hits 14 threes in 93-81 win
Hoopcats roll Lowell
Cats blank Maine 3-0
#11 UVM women’s hockey earns win on Senior Day
Defeat narrows margin in race for #2 seed in Hockey East Tournament
UNH stuns UVM women’s hockey in a shootout
College athletes benefit from own marketability
The pros and cons of NIL: Part Two