Lax Cats down #14 BU

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s lacrosse team got five goals from Jonas Hunter, eight points from Brock Haley, and 15 saves from Matt Shaffer in a 14-12 win over #14 Boston University Saturday afternoon at Virtue Field. It’s the Cats’ first nonconference win over a ranked team in the Chris Feifs era and gets Vermont to 1-1 on the season. UVM visits Utah next Saturday.

