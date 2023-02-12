Rep. Becca Balint calls for expulsion of Congressman Santos

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Becca Balint joined a handful of other Congressional Democrats in calling for New York Congressman George Santos to be kicked out of Congress.

The Congressional Deomcrats announced that they will introduce a resolution which would formally expel George Santos from Congress.

Santos has already removed himself from any committees, but the group says that isn’t enough; they want him gone.

The embattled New York Republican is accused of embellishing his resume and also significant historic events.

“We have to be able on some level, to trust our elected officials. and clearly, we as colleagues to george santos cannot trust anything that he says because he has no track record of being honest,” says Rep. Becca Balint.

Once the resolution is introduced, it will be referred to the House Committee on Ethics.

In the history of the House, only five members have ever been expelled.

