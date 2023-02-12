Sanders meets with student essay contest winners

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Thirteen Vermont students joined Sen. Bernie Sanders in a roundtable discussion for the 13th annual state of the union essay competition.

“Personally. I’ve never thought I would be a politician or work in the government, but being here today, like kind of changed my view -- and I may consider doing that in my future,” said J. Lahue, a freshman at Burr & Burton Academy.

There were 382 entries this year from high school students from across the state.

Students write about an issue that they believe needs attention and argue ways to resolve them. Keenan Wallace from Twinfield Union School, this year’s third place winner, discussed the issue of labor union rights.

“I’d like to see the National Labor Rights Board strengthened and provided with more funding and resources so that it can accomplish its purpose of serving unions and making sure that they’re able to accomplish the things that they should be able to,” said Wallace.

This year’s first place winner, August Howe, also from Twinfield Union School, wrote her winning essay on social media misinformation. The three winners and twelve finalists will have their essays entered into the congressional record -- the official archive of the U.S. congress.

