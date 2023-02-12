UVM Trustees approve formation of new school and institution

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

University of Vermont trustees have voted to approve the formation of the School of World Languages and Cultures, and the Institute for Agroecology.

The school of world languages and cultures will bring four departments together under the same roof. Those are Asian languages and literatures, classics, German and Russian, and romance languages and cultures.

The institute for agroecology will connect researchers, community organizers, food producers and students who will work to develop research on transforming the world’s food systems.

