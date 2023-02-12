Vt. Senate Committee discusses ranked choice voting

By Lily Miner
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - This week, the Vermont Senate Committee on Government Operations discussed the possibility of incorporating ranked choice voting in the upcoming primary elections.

On Friday, committee members heard from representatives from other states, like Colorado and Utah, that have experience with ranked choice voting to get an understanding of how the voting system has worked out in practice.

Vermont lawmakers focused on determining if county and town clerks would be overwhelmed by the added responsibilities of ranked choice voting.

A former county clerk from Utah said that ranked choice voting was not a hard adjustment.

Josh Daniels, a former county clerk and auditor in the Utah legislature said, “In 2019, we turned over 50% of our staff we adopted a completely new and different election system. We changed all of our election processes, and we did ranked choice voting, all as novices in the election space. and we did not have any problems. it was actually not that challenging.”

Both Daniels and former Colorado Speaker of the House, Terrance Carroll, added that voters did not struggle with the change, and in fact, more rural voters felt engaged in the voting process.

This discussion will inform a potential transition to ranked choice voting planned for 2024.

