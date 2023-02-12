What To Do: Sunday, February 11

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday.

It’s Sensory Friendly Sunday at ECHO. Families with sensory processing difficulties have the opportunity to explore the museum this morning in a calmer setting. It’s from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. this morning and is free to families in need.

Fort Ticonderoga is offering a virtual author event today with author Claire Bellerjeau. You can join in for a talk about her book “Espionage and Enslavement in the Revolution” and learn about the struggle for freedom. it’s $10 and you can find the link here.

Or catch the Superbowl at Sugarbush! Head to Rumble’s Kitchen to watch the big game on what organizers describe as the biggest TV in town. There’s no admission fee and the party runs from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

If you want to learn about how to stay safe in the backcountry, there’s a seminar today in Peacham. Several speakers will assemble to discuss elements like managing risk, search and rescue, and wilderness first aid today at the Peacham Congregational Church from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There is also a livestream option available. This program is free and open to all.

There’s a winter festival happening in Enosburg today. From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. all across town, there are many fun winter activities to enjoy like a guided snowshoe, cardboard sled races, dog sled rides and the community ice rink grand opening. Most of the events are free and anyone is welcome to join in on the fun.

Or you can support the Upper Valley Community Band by attending their first formal concert in 3 years! At Richmond Middle School in Hanover, N.H., UVCB will present an adventuresome program free for all to enjoy. Curtains go up at 3:00 p.m.

