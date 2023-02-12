BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A mild week is on the way, especially by Thursday. Monday will be similar to Sunday, with partly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A cold front will come though Monday night and during the morning on Valentine’s Day with snow showers. An inch or two accumulation is possible, so the morning commute on Tuesday could be a bit slick. Tuesday afternoon will be partly sunny and a few degrees colder.

A warm front will come through Wednesday, with a few sprinkle or flurries. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 40s by afternoon, and cool little overnight. The warmest day will be Thursday. It will be dry but on the cloudy side. Temperatures, however, will be more like April than February, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, and even mid 50s not out of the question. Rivers are expected to rise with snowmelt, and ice will continue to thin out and weaken on lakes. It’s recommended to remain off the ice. A cold front will then come through Friday with showers, ending as snow showers during the afternoon. It’s looking to come through a little earlier now, so early highs in the 40s will fall off during the afternoon. Everything will freeze solid Friday night, as lows will plummet into the low teens.

Next weekend is looking decent at this point, with near-average temperatures for Saturday. It will be partly sunny. Sunday will be dry with another warmup, with highs getting into the low 40s.

