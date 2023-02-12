Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Quiet, pleasant weather will continue Sunday. It will be a bit more cloudy than Saturday…generally partly sunny…but it will be pleasant with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Monday will be mostly cloudy, but temperatures will remain above average.

No significant snowstorms are expected during the week, and temperatures will remain well above average through Friday. A clipper will skirt our region late Monday night and into the morning of Valentine’s Day. Snow showers are likely along that, with a trace to 2 inches accumulation possible. The Tuesday morning commute will be slippery, but big impacts aren’t expected. A warm front will come through Wednesday, with a few showers and mountain snow showers.

Temperatures will be well above average on Thursday, feeling more like April than February. It will be mostly cloudy, but highs are expected to reach well into the 40s, and even some low 50s are possible. A strong cold front will then come through Friday, with showers likely. Temperatures may or may not be warmer than Thursday. It will depend on the timing of the front. Nonetheless, significant snowmelt is expected, so the river levels are expected to rise. We’ll have a quiet day Saturday, with a return to normal temperatures.

