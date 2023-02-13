Expert advice for couples on how to talk about finances

Acorns.com: 68% would rather discuss weight than money
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The second leading cause of arguments between couples is disagreements about money, according to a 2022 YouGov.com survey.

Virginia Credit Union financial coach Cherry Dale said the best way to avoid these arguments is open conversations with your partner about money and finances.

Dale explained money is a tool to achieve your dreams and goals, but you need to be on the same page as your partner or at least understand their monetary mission. 

“So, if money means a sense of security for you, you need to express that if your partner’s spending and then they’re taking away your security,” Dale explained. “Now, if money means freedom and the allowance to do what you want when you want it, then you need to discuss that.”

Broaching the subject could prove difficult for some couples. According to Acorns.com, 68% of people would rather discuss their weight than their finances.

Dale said the best time to talk finances is early in the relationship. She suggested couples talk about their credit and your debt history and discuss how they would handle finances together, whether they merge accounts, keep them separate, or some combination of the two.

Finally, Dale added that a certified financial planner (CFP)could be a big help. A CFP can see the total picture and help you both get started on a plan to reach your goals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say two fishermen died after falling through the ice Saturday morning on...
Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay
Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint has joined other Congressional Democrats in calling for New...
Balint joins Democrats in calling for expulsion of Santos
Cambridge
Firefighters battle Cambridge blaze
File photo
UVM trustees approve consolidation, creation of new programs
The 11th Annual Pond Hockey Classic returned to Lake Champlain this weekend.
Pond Hockey Classic comes to a close on frozen Lake Champlain

Latest News

MM
Nonprofit raises awareness about congenital heart defects
File photo
Are Vermont regulations contributing to housing crunch?
File photo
Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail upgrades to provide links with regional network
MM
Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail upgrades to provide links with regional network
MM
Teen skier airlifted following Whiteface Mtn. crash