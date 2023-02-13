Hinesburg man charged in fatal crash with cyclist

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hinesburg driver now faces charges linked to a fatal October crash with a cyclist in South Burlington.

It happened on October 15 on Hinesburg Road. South Burlington Police say Gerard Malavenda, 65, of Williston, was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Richard Lewis, 69. Malavenda later died at the hospital

Police Monday said that after an “extensive investigation,” Lewis has now been cited into court on charges of grossly negligent operation with death resulting.

Lewis is due in court on April 6.

Related Story:

Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.