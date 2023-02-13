Made in VT: Zug Glass Studio

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Step into Janet Zug’s artistic playground and prepare to be blown away.

“It’s an addiction,” the glassblower said.

Zug has been making glassware of all shapes and sizes in Vermont and beyond for some 30 years. It all started here in the mountains.

“I answered an ad in the newspaper in 1990 for a glassblower apprentice needed, no experience necessary,” she recounts. “It was my fith day on the job when I sat down on the bench to make my own piece -- not just assisting -- and it was just like, ‘Yep, I’m home.’”

Zug was off on her own in no time and honed in on the clean, classy, fun, and functional style she has today. Her work is now widely available in galleries and shops all across the state. “I made some of the hanging vases and some of my twister vases and I took them to galleries in Vermont and showed them my wares,” Zug said. “And they bought it!”

The shelves of the Tunbridge studio are lined with countless colorful creations, some exclusive to the appointment-only shop, and all made by Zug just one room over. “I love the bright jewel tones -- it just makes me happy,” Zug said. She explains that having the freedom and ability to make bright and cheerful works of art is very satisfying. Even more satisfying -- watching her customers find joy in what she’s made, and the fact that this is a job that never ceases to be a challenge.

“I’m still learning and still drop them on occasion,” Zug said. “I think that’s what really draws me to glassblowing, I think it’s the process that really drew me to it.”

Zug welcomes custom commissions, especially when it comes to her lighting fixtures. Her work is constantly evolving and changing, as she figures out new, innovative, and functional creations for people to enjoy.

One thing that’s constant? These delightful designs are always blown in Vermont.

