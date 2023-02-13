Made in VT: Zug Glass Studio

“I love the bright jewel-tones. It just makes me happy,” Zug says
“I love the bright jewel-tones. It just makes me happy,” Zug says(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Step into Janet Zug’s artistic playground and prepare to be blown away.

“It’s an addiction,” the glassblower said.

Zug has been making glassware of all shapes and sizes in Vermont and beyond for some 30 years. It all started here in the mountains.

“I answered an ad in the newspaper in 1990 for a glassblower apprentice needed, no experience necessary,” she recounts. “It was my fith day on the job when I sat down on the bench to make my own piece -- not just assisting -- and it was just like, ‘Yep, I’m home.’”

Zug was off on her own in no time and honed in on the clean, classy, fun, and functional style she has today. Her work is now widely available in galleries and shops all across the state. “I made some of the hanging vases and some of my twister vases and I took them to galleries in Vermont and showed them my wares,” Zug said. “And they bought it!”

The shelves of the Tunbridge studio are lined with countless colorful creations, some exclusive to the appointment-only shop, and all made by Zug just one room over. “I love the bright jewel tones -- it just makes me happy,” Zug said. She explains that having the freedom and ability to make bright and cheerful works of art is very satisfying. Even more satisfying -- watching her customers find joy in what she’s made, and the fact that this is a job that never ceases to be a challenge.

“I’m still learning and still drop them on occasion,” Zug said. “I think that’s what really draws me to glassblowing, I think it’s the process that really drew me to it.”

Zug welcomes custom commissions, especially when it comes to her lighting fixtures. Her work is constantly evolving and changing, as she figures out new, innovative, and functional creations for people to enjoy.

One thing that’s constant? These delightful designs are always blown in Vermont.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say two fishermen died after falling through the ice Saturday morning on...
Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay
Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint has joined other Congressional Democrats in calling for New...
Balint joins Democrats in calling for expulsion of Santos
Cambridge
Firefighters battle Cambridge blaze
File photo
UVM trustees approve consolidation, creation of new programs
The 11th Annual Pond Hockey Classic returned to Lake Champlain this weekend.
Pond Hockey Classic comes to a close on frozen Lake Champlain

Latest News

Junction Fiber Mill does a lot of custom wool processing for area farms but they also have...
Made in VT: Junction Fiber Mill
A green and white version of The Linsey-Woolsey jacket, made by Sam Zollman.
Made in VT: Slow Process
At Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co., the ‘sweet stuff’ is goat milk fudge.
Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co.
Colchester business Boswellness distills organic frankincense and myrrh.
MiVT: Colchester business specializes in frankincense and myrrh