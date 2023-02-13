NH inmate hospitalized following fight

Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BERLIN, N.H. (WCAX) - An inmate at the prison in Berlin, New Hampshire, was severely injured during a fight Monday morning.

Corrections officials say the inmate at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility was transported to an area hospital and has since been transported to a trauma center. They say due to the severity of the injuries, the State Police and Attorney General’s Office have been briefed.

There was no immediate information about the identity of the two inmates involved or what sparked the brawl.

