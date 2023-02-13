NH police investigating whether I-93 crashes are related

Troopers say one crash toppled a light pole, blocking traffic on I-93 in Salem Sunday night
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SALEM, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating whether two crashes on Interstate 93, one of which toppled a light pole and left about 10 vehicles with multiple flat tires, are related.

Police said they responded to reports at about 7:10 p.m. Sunday that the pole was blocking the northbound lanes and Exit 1 off-ramp in Salem. Metal and other debris was strewn across the road and drivers drove over it, causing the flat tires, they said.

No vehicle was found at the scene that could have been responsible for damage to the pole and an exit sign, police said.

About 10 minutes later, police received calls of another crash on the northbound side, just north of Exit 5 in Londonderry. Callers said an SUV struck a guardrail and came to rest on the highway. They also said the driver fled.

Police are looking for the driver.

Both crash scenes were closed for about half an hour. No injuries were reported.

