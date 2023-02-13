Nonprofit raises awareness about congenital heart defects

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A New England group is raising awareness about congenital heart defects.

The condition involves congenital abnormalities in the heart’s structure and affects about one percent of all babies born.

“It’s My Heart New England” is a nonprofit that provides non-medical support for New England families affected by CHD. They say it’s important to raise awareness in order to improve research and help kids affected by CHD live longer lives. people

“We’re making you people aware, you don’t have to put these limitations -- you can go to college, you can get a career, have a great life just like everybody else -- because your CHD doesn’t have to define you. But you do need the proper treatments in order to keep yourself healthy,” said Anna-Mary Geist, the group’s president.

She says there are higher education scholarships available for families impacted by CHD.

