Police: Carjacker in NY stopped by Canadian authorities

CHAMPLAIN , N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities are investigating after they say an elderly woman was injured in an international carjacking last week.

It happened Thursday afternoon in Champlain, New York. New York State Police say John Vangarderen, 22, of Altamont, attempted to steal a car from a 37-year-old woman. During the scuffle, they say a 75-year-old woman stopped to offer assistance and that Vangarderen then got into her car, running over her foot as he sped off.

Police say Vangardere drove the stolen car across the border in Champlain, New York, but was stopped by Canadian authorities. He faces charges in the U.S. but remains in Canadian custody.

The victim is recovering after having surgery on her foot.

